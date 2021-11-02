It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Dothan, AL
