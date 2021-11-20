Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.