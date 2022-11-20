Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Dothan, AL
