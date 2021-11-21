 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

