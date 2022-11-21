Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Dothan, AL
