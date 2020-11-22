 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Dothan, AL

It will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

