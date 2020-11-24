 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

