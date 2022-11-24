Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees …
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. T…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 d…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will se…
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tom…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degree…
This evening in Dothan: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Dothan folks shou…