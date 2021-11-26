 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

