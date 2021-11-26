Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sho…
Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted…
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperature…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The fo…