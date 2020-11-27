 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from 12AM CST FRI until 8AM CST FRI. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

