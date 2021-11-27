 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SAT 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

