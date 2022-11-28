 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

