Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

