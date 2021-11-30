Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM CST until TUE 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL
