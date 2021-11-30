 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 11:00 PM CST until TUE 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

