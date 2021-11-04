Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.