Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wind…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures i…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see c…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the for…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We wi…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.