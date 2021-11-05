Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wind…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see c…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the for…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 1…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures i…