Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.