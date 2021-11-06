 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

