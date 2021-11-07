 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

