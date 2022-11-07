Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Dothan, AL
