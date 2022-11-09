Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.