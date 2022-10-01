The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Dothan, AL
