Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.