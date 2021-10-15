Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Dothan, AL
