Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Dothan, AL

It will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

