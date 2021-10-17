It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looki…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Today's con…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
For the drive home in Dothan: Generally fair. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect clear skies t…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorr…
Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. It shou…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 d…