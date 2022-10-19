Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.