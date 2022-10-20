Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperat…
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…