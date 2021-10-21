 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

