Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.