Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.