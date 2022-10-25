The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Dothan, AL
