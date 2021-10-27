Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.