Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

