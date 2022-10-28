Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.