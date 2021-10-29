 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

