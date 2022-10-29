Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.