Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.