Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Dothan, AL

It will be a warm day in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.