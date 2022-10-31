Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.