Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Dothan, AL
