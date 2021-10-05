Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL
