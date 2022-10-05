The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a v…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It should r…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.