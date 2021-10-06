Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.