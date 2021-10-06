Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Dothan, AL
