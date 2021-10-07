Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Dothan, AL
