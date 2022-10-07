Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.