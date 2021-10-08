The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Today's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Thu…
For the drive home in Dothan: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatu…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Sunday. The forecast calls…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Wednesday. It look…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrell…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the D…