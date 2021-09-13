The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's condition…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brin…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Do…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…