Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's condition…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today.…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Do…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted t…