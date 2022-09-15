The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. It'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a 53% chance of rain in…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…
For the drive home in Dothan: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahe…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dot…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.