Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's condition…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Th…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Do…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see clear…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.