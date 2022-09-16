Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Dothan, AL
